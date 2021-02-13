child killed

2-year-old girl dies after being ejected during 'horrendous' crash, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking to see if alcohol played a factor in a crash in which a 2-year-old girl was ejected and killed in northwest Houston Friday afternoon.

Investigators said a truck ran a red light near US-290 and Bingle Road at around 3:15 p.m. They said at least four people were rushed to the hospital, including the driver of a pickup truck who allegedly caused the deadly accident.



"The green Ford truck blew the red light ... crashed into the passenger side of the Toyota minivan, which then struck another car," said chief of vehicular crimes with the Harris County District Attorney's Office Sean Teare.

The girl was ejected from the minivan and was taken to the hospital, where she later died. The child's mother and older sibling suffered non-life threatening injuries during the crash, according to investigators.

HPD says its DWI task force is investigating the driver of the pickup truck to see if he was impaired.

Meanwhile, investigators continue to speak with witnesses and are looking for any surveillance video to see if speed also played a role.

"When you see the aftermath of a little one, who's still in diapers, losing their life .... it adds something to it for all of us," Teare said.

This incident remains under investigation.
