Burglar caught on surveillance video breaking into church in The Heights area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A church in The Heights was broken into last week, and the masked suspect was caught on surveillance video.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

The break-in happened on Jan. 16 at LifeBrook Church located at 1822 West 18th St.

"Sadly, our church was robbed this past Monday early in the morning. The incident and all pertinent videos have been submitted to the authorities. If you can help us identify the individual in the video below, please message us," LifeBrook said in a post on Facebook.

Surveillance video posted to social media shows a masked person sneaking in through the building door. The suspect goes behind a desk and begins scurrying through drawers.

The suspect can be seen removing a computer camera but doesn't notice the actual surveillance camera in the corner of the room.

It wasn't immediately clear what the suspect took or how they gained access to the building.

In the video, the suspect can be seen wearing dark clothing with a backpack, a black bandana as a mask, and a black hat with blonde hair peeking through the back.

SEE ALSO: Houston pastor wants suspected thief to be brought to justice and to Jesus: 'We forgive him'

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.