Houston pastor wants suspected thief to be brought to justice and to Jesus: 'We forgive him'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An East End church wants to forgive the man who victimized them but first they want to know who he is.Pastor John Cantu of Pneuma Church on Runnels Street said the church was broken into twice by the same person in just a month's time. In both incidents, the man stole the same thing."Taking the same keyboard that we had to replace after it was taken the first time," Cantu told ABC13.Security cameras captured the break-ins. In mid-April, the alleged thief walked out with the church's $5,000 keyboard under his arm and the church was in the process of increasing security with he hit again.Cantu has shared pictures and video on social media because he hopes someone can identify him. He wants the break-ins to stop and the man to be held accountable. Cantu also wants him to know he is still welcomed at the church."I pray by some miracle he comes in one day and he finds Jesus and he learns there's a church here that, although we're upset with him, we forgive him and we love him," said Cantu. "We want you to be brought to justice and then brought to Jesus."Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers or Houston police.