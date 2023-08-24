Galveston city attorney opposing increased cameras is no 'IT specialist,' police union says

A battle between safety and privacy is unfolding in Galveston, where police insist the city needs more Flock cameras to help them fight crime. But the city attorney fears there's consequences with that.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials in the City of Galveston are sparring over proposed increased surveillance efforts.

The city council will vote Thursday on a data-sharing agreement with Flock Security, which is a company that manufactures stationary-mounted cameras that capture license plates. Police can pull plates in the event of a crime.

At least one homeowners' association in the Pirates Beach area has an agreement with Flock, according to City Attorney Donald Glywasky.

Flock cameras are often purchased by HOAs, which grant police access to the data. Glywasky said the HOA approached the city about approving access for the Galveston Police Department.

Some municipalities also own their own Flock cameras. On Thursday, the council will also determine if the city wants to purchase some.

In a statement, the Galveston Municipal Police Association called Flock "one of the fastest growing investigative tools used by law enforcement nationwide to solve murders, kidnappings, fatal motor vehicle accidents and violent organized crimes."

It added that Galveston is one of "two cities" in the county not utilizing the technology.

Glywasky called it "simply unthinkable" to allow Flock access to "confidential city information." He raised concerns that a Flock investor owns a Chinese data-mining company.

A Flock spokesperson called this an "unfounded representation" of one of its "minority venture capital investors," adding all of its products are compliant to the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), meaning nothing is manufactured by companies headquartered in China.

In a statement, the police association fired back at Glywasky, saying he "went to law school and is not an IT specialist."

