Body found in southeast Houston identified as missing woman, Leslie Obi, medical examiner says

Police investigators found a body in southeast Houston, where a search was being conducted for Leslie Obi, who vanished on Jan. 11.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A week after a body was found in southeast Houston, authorities identified the remains as Leslie Obi, a missing mother of five who vanished two weeks ago.

Last week's discovery was made at about 2 p.m. in the woods at Cullen and Wilmington. Police said park employees were canvassing the area for a remodeling job when they came across the body.

Following the discovery on Jan. 18, police did not release various details. On Wednesday, the medical examiner's office identified the body and ruled Obi's death a homicide.

Police said they were questioning one person in connection with the case, and initially said they don't have evidence that lead them to believe foul play was a factor in the 43-year-old's disappearance.

On Jan. 17 , Houston Police Department homicide detectives were at an apartment complex on the city's southeast side as part of the ongoing search. Authorities said the apartment is about seven miles away from where Obi was last seen, and they were following a tip.