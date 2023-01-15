Have you seen her? Police search for woman who went missing Wednesday in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for a woman who vanished on Wednesday in northeast Houston.

Leslie Obi, 43, was last seen near the 8200 block of Ley Road on Jan. 11, according to Texas EquuSearch.

It is unknown what clothing Obi was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

If you know of Obi's current whereabouts or if any information concerning her disappearance on Jan.11, call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

