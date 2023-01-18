Where's Leslie Obi? HPD homicide investigators comb SE Houston apartment complex

The 43-year-old was last seen on Jan. 11, 2023, on Charleston Park Drive along the US 90 Alternate.

Leslie Obi's disappearance has led Houston police homicide detectives to an apartment complex on Scott Street on the city's southeast side.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Police Department homicide detectives gathering at an apartment complex on the city's southeast side on Tuesday were brought there as part of the ongoing search for a 43-year-old woman who was last seen alive six days ago.

Authorities have not yet located Leslie Obi, who disappeared in a neighborhood just off the U.S. 90 Alternate south of the South I-610 Loop on Jan. 11, 2023.

She was more specifically last seen in the area of 17 Charleston Park Drive, according to Texas EquuSearch.

In the latest development in the case, HPD Homicide Division detectives began investigating an apartment complex at 9425 Scott St., which is about seven miles away from where she was last seen. HPD said her body hasn't been found, but detectives confirmed investigating the location as part of the case.

They did not immediately say what specifically led them to the address.

While police could not say what has taken place so far on Scott Street, SkyEye flew over the area and captured a person in handcuffs being transferred from one patrol car to another.

A detective at the scene told Eyewitness News that they were following up on a tip in the case and reaffirmed that no body is here.

The person's identity has not yet been confirmed.

Tim Miller of Texas EquuSearch mentioned early on in the search that Obi's cousin had similarly disappeared 22 years ago. That person, Larry Guillory, was later found dead.

PREVIOUS STORY: Police search for woman who went missing Jan. 11 in southwest Houston

ABC13's Briana Conner is pursuing the latest facts on this missing persons case. Get instant updates by following her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.