Unsolved: DNA identifies killer of 12-year-old Lesia Jackson, murdered in 1979

When her brothers were ready to go home, Lesia wasn't. They started walking without her. Lesia eventually followed and she was last spotted walking alone on Creek Bend Street towards home.
That was the last time anyone saw Lesia alive. Her body was discovered a week later.
The little girl's death was one of the highest-profile unsolved murders in Montgomery County, until now.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says they used new DNA technology to identify Lesia's killer. Gerald Casey, newly ID'ed as the girl's killer, was actually executed 10 years after the girl's death, for another murder case.
The sheriff's office says this is the oldest cold case murder their department has solved.
