League City Mayor Pat Hallisey out of hospital after COVID-19 battle

LEAGUE CITY, Texas -- After a month-long battle with COVID-19, League City Mayor Pat Hallisey has been released from Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital just in time for his 71st birthday, according to a Dec. 16 city news release.Hallisey tested positive for the coronavirus Nov. 16 and was admitted to the hospital a few days later. In late November, he was transferred to the intensive care unit to stabilize his oxygen levels.Hospital staff lined the halls to cheer Hallisey on and wish him a happy birthday as he left the hospital. Hallisey's wife, Janice, who also contracted COVID-19 but has since recovered, drove the mayor home.Hallisey has diabetes and has an amputated leg from a heart attack in 2017. He also was hospitalized last year for diabetes, according to the release.City staff expects Hallisey to continue to recover at home before the Jan. 12 League City City Council meeting. Hallisey reminds residents to remain diligent in wearing masks and social distancing, especially over the holidays.