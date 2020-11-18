Coronavirus

League City Mayor Pat Hallisey tests positive for COVID-19

By
LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- League City Mayor Pat Hallisey has just tested positive for COVID-19 and attended several events last week, a League City public information officer confirmed.

The 70-year-old said he started feeling ill Monday.

He contacted Memorial Hermann about his symptoms, and he got tested as soon as possible.

League City administrators said they learned Tuesday that Hallisey tested positive, and they began evaluating where Hallisey had been and who he had been in contact with.

Hallisey attended the council meeting Tuesday, Nov. 10, the Veteran's Day ceremony the following day, and was at the College of Mainland ground breaking event the next.

There were state and local representatives at the events, including U.S. Representative Randy Weber and Texas State Senator Larry Taylor.

Hallisey is at home with a sore throat, according to his team.

He was treated for a heart attack in 2017, following Hurricane Harvey.

SEE RELATED STORY: League City mayor's family gives update after heart attack

All council members have been notified and since then been tested.

