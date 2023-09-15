League City house party turns violent, leading to 4 teenagers' arrests, injuries to 3 others

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- The League City Police Department arrested four teenagers who are accused of assaulting three people at a house party early last month.

Isaac Walton, 17, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $40,000. Police also arrested and charged 17-year-old Gregory Kearns with assault causing bodily injury. His bond was set at $2,500.

Two 16-year-old teens were charged with assault causing bodily injury.

Xavier Valdez, who was one of the teens assaulted, said he went to the party with his girlfriend and another friend.

The teens told ABC13 the party was held near Vega Court and Davis Road.

"I was pretty scared. It was really crazy. I couldn't see anything. They came up from behind," Valdez recalled.

Valdez said one of the teens pulled out a gun before he was knocked out himself. He told Eyewitness News his friend had to get staples in his head from being beaten with the gun. Valdez had a busted lip and other injuries.

