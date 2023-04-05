Michael Ray Strother is charged with intoxication manslaughter after a deadly crash while leaving Hugh & Jeff's Car Wash and Grill in League City.

Man charged with intoxication manslaughter after crash kills 2 in League City

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two women were killed by a suspected drunk driver leaving a business Tuesday night in League City, authorities said.

ABC13 has learned the deadly crash happened when the suspect, identified as 69-year-old Michael Ray Strother, was leaving Hugh & Jeff's Car Wash and Grill on FM 646 and Gill Road at about 7:30 p.m.

A car was heading east on FM 646 when Strother, who was leaving the parking lot in a truck, tried to cross traffic to head west and hit the vehicle, a League City police officer said at the scene.

Jillian Coatney, 24, the passenger in the car, died at the scene. Genesta Humphrey, identified as the 28-year-old driver of the car, died at the hospital.

Strother is now accused of being intoxicated while behind the wheel during the crash.

He's charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter, which could be upgraded depending on what the investigation uncovers. Authorities returned to the scene Wednesday morning to gather aerial footage to help them reconstruct the entire crash.

ABC13's Charly Edsitty confirmed that the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission is investigating Hugh & Jeff's Car Wash and Grill. They're working to determine if the man was over-served alcohol.

Strother is in custody, but at the hospital recovering from his injuries.

For news updates, follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.