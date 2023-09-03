Man thwarts Taser during arrest after being accused of threatening woman with knife, police say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- League City police have arrested a man who is accused of threatening his family member with a sharp object on Friday evening, according to officials.

The video above is from ABC13's Live Streaming Channel.

Shortly after 7 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Crystal Bay Lane after a woman called and said her relative, 20-year-old Quentiene Allison, was threatening her with an object, described as a knife, according to officials.

When officers arrived, Allison was seen exiting the home's front door before going back inside.

RELATED: 19-year-old accused of assaulting grandmother during confrontation in N. Harris County



While officers were assessing the scene, the woman was advised by officials to exit the home through a window in the back of the house.

At the same time, the suspect, Allison, also retreated from the home through the window while wearing a tactical-style vest with a knife attached to it.

According to officers, the suspect began to yell at law enforcement and move " aggressively" toward them. A Taser was used in an attempt to subdue Allison, but it was not effective.

As Allison continued to move toward officers, several were able to wrestle him down, and he was taken into custody, police said.

SEE ALSO: 10-year-old girl stabs man assaulting mother in N. Harris County, sheriff says

The family member was not injured, officials said.

Allison was charged with resisting arrest and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at a total of $32,500.