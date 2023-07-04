19-year-old accused of assaulting grandmother during confrontation in N. Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old was charged with assaulting her grandmother after she tried confronting the teen for destroying personal property, documents state.

Lakeria Robinson was arrested on July 2 in the 13800 block of Ella Boulevard. Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies responded to a home for a disturbance.

At the scene, authorities talked with the victim, Robinson's 61-year-old grandmother. The grandmother claimed Robinson had been misplacing and destroying her personal items.

When Robinson was confronted by her grandmother, she said Robinson pushed her shoulder and said, "I can do anything I wanted to do (expletive)," according to court documents.

The grandmother said Robinson also tried hitting her and later left the scene. Fearing this would happen again and feeling extreme pain in the shoulder and arm, she decided to press charges.

Robinson was arrested and charged with assault on a family member, records state.