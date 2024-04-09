WATCH LIVE

Deadly store clerk attack believed to have stemmed from worker not letting man use phone

Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Man accused of killing store clerk because he didn't let him use phone
A man charged with manslaughter in a store clerk's death on March 14 allegedly shoved the worker to the ground for not letting him use a phone.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities believe a store clerk may have been killed after not letting a man use a phone.

Investigators said on March 14, 65-year-old Muhammad Maqsood was attacked while working at a corner store off Tomball Parkway and Cypresswood Drive.

Last week, Maqsood died from the injuries he suffered during the incident.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 65-year-old store clerk in northwest Harris County dies weeks after being attacked, HCSO says

Joshua Stuart Waid appeared in court overnight, nearly a month after he allegedly shoved Maqsood to the ground for not letting him use the phone.

Maqsood's head reportedly hit the concrete, leading to a brain injury and fractured skull.

Waid faces charges of manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Man arrested in connection to store clerk's death weeks after alleged attack in NW Harris Co.: HCSO

In court, a judge set Waid's bond, totaling $190,000 for both charges. As part of his bail conditions, he must be tested for drugs and alcohol, wear a monitoring device, and have a curfew.

Court records show he was convicted of assaulting a family member in 2015.

