Deadly store clerk attack believed to have stemmed from worker not letting man use phone

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities believe a store clerk may have been killed after not letting a man use a phone.

Investigators said on March 14, 65-year-old Muhammad Maqsood was attacked while working at a corner store off Tomball Parkway and Cypresswood Drive.

Last week, Maqsood died from the injuries he suffered during the incident.

Joshua Stuart Waid appeared in court overnight, nearly a month after he allegedly shoved Maqsood to the ground for not letting him use the phone.

Maqsood's head reportedly hit the concrete, leading to a brain injury and fractured skull.

Waid faces charges of manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

In court, a judge set Waid's bond, totaling $190,000 for both charges. As part of his bail conditions, he must be tested for drugs and alcohol, wear a monitoring device, and have a curfew.

Court records show he was convicted of assaulting a family member in 2015.