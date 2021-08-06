Man wanted after 2 people left with life-threatening injuries in NW Harris County bar shooting

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have identified a gunman who they believe shot two people at a bar in northwest Harris County last month.According to deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Marco Antonio Cabrera Obregon allegedly shot and injured two men on Saturday, July 3, at the Lazy Frog Bar, located at 4331 N. State Highway 6.The incident began after Obregon was reportedly escorted out the bar when he got into a physical altercation with a 34-year-old.Around 2:46 p.m., witnesses said Obregon returned to the bar with a pistol and aimed it towards the man. The 34-year-old man then pulled out a gun of his own and fired twice at the suspect, but missed.Authorities said the suspect returned fire, and hit the other man, while also wounding a 36-year-old employee of the bar.Obregon fled the scene in a Nissan Juke 2015-2020 model, possibly mustard yellow or a goldish in color, according to officials.He was described as a 39-year-old Hispanic man with numerous tattoos on his arm, neck and chest area. He stands about 5 feet 5 inches tall, and has what deputies described as a military-type haircut.Officials said both the victims shot by Obregon are still recovering from life-threatening injuries.Anyone with information regarding the crime is urged to call Harris County Sheriff's Office Violent Crime unit at 713-247-9100.Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect.