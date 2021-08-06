shooting

Man wanted after 2 people left with life-threatening injuries in NW Harris County bar shooting

EMBED <>More Videos

2 hurt after man opens fire at NW Harris County bar

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have identified a gunman who they believe shot two people at a bar in northwest Harris County last month.

According to deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Marco Antonio Cabrera Obregon allegedly shot and injured two men on Saturday, July 3, at the Lazy Frog Bar, located at 4331 N. State Highway 6.



The incident began after Obregon was reportedly escorted out the bar when he got into a physical altercation with a 34-year-old.

RELATED: Suspect on the run after injuring 2 at Lazy Frog Bar shooting NW Harris Co.

Around 2:46 p.m., witnesses said Obregon returned to the bar with a pistol and aimed it towards the man. The 34-year-old man then pulled out a gun of his own and fired twice at the suspect, but missed.

Authorities said the suspect returned fire, and hit the other man, while also wounding a 36-year-old employee of the bar.

Obregon fled the scene in a Nissan Juke 2015-2020 model, possibly mustard yellow or a goldish in color, according to officials.
He was described as a 39-year-old Hispanic man with numerous tattoos on his arm, neck and chest area. He stands about 5 feet 5 inches tall, and has what deputies described as a military-type haircut.

Officials said both the victims shot by Obregon are still recovering from life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is urged to call Harris County Sheriff's Office Violent Crime unit at 713-247-9100.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbarnightclubgun violenceshootingman shot
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Woman killed in what police call road rage shooting
2 shot during argument at auto shop in Spring Branch, HPD says
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News