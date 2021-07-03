Suspect on the run after injuring 2 at Lazy Frog Bar shooting NW Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- A suspect is still on the loose after shooting two people Saturday at a bar north of the Addicks area, and deputies need your help identifying him.It happened at the Lazy Frog Bar in the 4300 block of State Highway 6 North near Clay Road around 3 a.m.Deputies said witnesses saw the suspect and a 34-year-old get into a physical disturbance at the bar before being escorted out.The suspect later returned with a pistol and aimed at a man. That man pulled out a gun of his own and fired twice at the suspect but missed.Deputies said the suspect returned fire and hit the man, while also wounding a 36-year-old employee of the bar.The suspect drove off in what deputies believe is a gold-colored Nissan Juke. They said the vehicle is anywhere from a 2015 to a 2020 model.Deputies described the suspect as a Hispanic male ranging from 35 to 40 years of age. He is said to have numerous tattoos on his arm, neck and chest area. He stands at about 5'8" to 5'10" and has a stocky build.Both victims are still in critical condition at Memorial Hermann Hospital.Anyone with information regarding the crime is urged to call Harris County Sheriff's Office Violent Crime unit at 713-247-9100.Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect.