Man found guilty of manslaughter in 2021 killing of father who had just grabbed dinner for family

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man found guilty of manslaughter after a deadly road rage incident will soon learn how long he will spend behind bars.

Lazarius Harper was convicted Monday for the 2021 shooting death of Kevin Kirk, a father of two who was on his way home when he was killed.

The sentencing phase for Harper started Tuesday. He was originally charged with murder.

The shooting happened on the night of Aug. 13, 2021 in the 9000 block of Westheimer.

At the time, Harper, then 26 years old, was part of a group that would drive ATVs and dirt bikes on city streets, then block traffic while doing burn outs, police said.

On the night of the shooting, a group of riders surrounded 48-year-old Kirk's car, kicked it, and tried to open the doors.

Someone then fired shots into Kirk's vehicle, causing him to lose control and crash. Kirk, who was driving home after picking up dinner for his family, was killed.

Police arrested Harper after a brief foot chase.

With the manslaughter conviction, Harper could serve up to 20 years in prison.

His sentencing began Tuesday.

