Society

Oldest living WWII veteran celebrates 111th birthday and gets nearly 10K cards

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KTRK) -- The nation's oldest World War II veteran is celebrating another milestone.

Lawrence Brooks of New Orleans turned 111 this weekend. The National World War II Museum said as part of his many gifts, he received a special serenade, an aerobatics show and a full military flyover.

WATCH: National Geographic commemorates end of WWII in special June issue
EMBED More News Videos

Tim Fleischer interviews the man who captured photos of veterans as old as 111



He was able to watch it all from his porch. Brooks also received about 10,000 birthday cards thanks to a public campaign.

Brooks was part of a predominately African American battalion during the war.

The museum said his rank was private first class.

SEE ALSO:
WWII vet celebrates his 100th and 25th birthday this leap year
WWII vet in Houston receives 100-year-old birthday cards from people across the globe

Family celebrates woman's 100th birthday outside nursing home window
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylouisianabirthdayelderlysocietymilitarynationalworld war iiu.s. & worldfeel goodveteran
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor of Conroe dies after long battle with cancer
Mike D'Antoni tells Houston Rockets he won't return as coach
Tropical Storm Sally expected to land Tuesday as Cat. 2 hurricane
Beautiful Sunday to give way to a wet afternoon
On Football: The mysterious journey into NFL 2020 begins
How to save money and support Houston small businesses
HPD Chief apologizes to family of man shot 21 times by police
Show More
Customers take safety in freezer after hookah lounge shooting
Largest Lotto Texas jackpot in more than a decade up for grabs
US declared COVID-19 national emergency 6 months ago today
City of Houston launches virtual climate action plan event
HFD captain who died from COVID-19 to be laid to rest this week
More TOP STORIES News