Oldest living WWII veteran celebrates 111th birthday and gets nearly 10K cards

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5258566" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tim Fleischer interviews the man who captured photos of veterans as old as 111

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KTRK) -- The nation's oldest World War II veteran is celebrating another milestone.Lawrence Brooks of New Orleans turned 111 this weekend. The National World War II Museum said as part of his many gifts, he received a special serenade, an aerobatics show and a full military flyover.He was able to watch it all from his porch. Brooks also received about 10,000 birthday cards thanks to a public campaign.Brooks was part of a predominately African American battalion during the war.The museum said his rank was private first class.