WWII vet in Houston receives 100-year-old birthday cards from people across the globe

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After celebrating 99, number 100 is the birthday a World War II veteran might remember the most."Mr. Broussard, we hope you have a wonderful birthday," Cheryl Miller read to her dad, Joseph Broussard.It's a message he received over, and over. Not just from family, and friends, but from people across the country."Look at this one is from New York," Miller showed her dad.A little more than a week ago, Broussard turned 100. Instead of gifts, a social media post asked people for cards.The goal was 100, but the wish was granted by nearly 1,000 people."All those cards are for me," Broussard asked his daughter. "Yes," Miller said.The cards came from France, Australia, and even from former President George W. Bush."It made my heart happy," he said. "Oh, yes, sir."With so many cards, his family decided to do more than hang them. They banded and tied the cards to give the World War II vet a new flag to admire."It overwhelmed me to tears because I had no idea to expect that at all," Miller said.Broussard's birthday has passed, but the cards haven't stopped coming.His family plans to keep reading the messages to their hero, marking his 100th birthday a milestone they all won't forget.