Former Brazoswood HS athlete and aspiring rapper in ICU battling COVID

By Courtney Carpenter
FREEPORT, Texas (KTRK) -- Yolanda Ross' 24-year-old son, LaWayne, has been in the ICU for nearly three weeks after being diagnosed with COVID-19 in early August.

"I've only seen him twice, and the only reason I've seen him twice was because he was that critical," recalled Ross. "The doctors weren't sure if he was going to survive this."

LaWayne is currently heavily sedated and on a ventilator.

After LaWayne graduated from Brazoswood High School, he went on to play college football at McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Now, he is an aspiring rap artist and is also taking classes on safety management.

As he battles the virus that has already impacted millions, Ross wants young people to realize COVID can affect them too.

"Take this seriously," said the mother. "It's not a game. It's not a game. You think it can't happen to you, it can."

LaWayne was not vaccinated. His mom said now she wishes she would have encouraged him to do so sooner.

"As a mother, especially when your kid gets sick, you always question anyone in your family, you know?" said Ross. "What could I have done better? Could I have made him do this sooner? I know if I just picked up and took him, he would have. He has that trust in me. So yeah, of course, I questioned everything."

Now, she's leaning on her faith and praying for her son's healing.

"We're in the fourth quarter, guys. I need you guys to stand up and continue supporting. I need those prayers," said Ross. "We are a family of faith. Not by sight, we walk by faith, not by sight. We believe that LaWayne will come through this."

A benefit is being held for LaWayne next Saturday, Sept. 4, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Center Court Pizza in Clute, Texas.
