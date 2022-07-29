League City Fire Marshal's Office needs help identifying arson person of interest on motorcycle

The person of interest has yet to be identified. Video shows the person arriving at the law office in League City and setting the building on fire.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A person of interest is being searched for after they set a law office on fire in League City, video shows.

The fire occurred July 18 at about 2:34 a.m. at The Law Offices of Tad Nelson & Associates on East Main Street, according to city officials.

The League City Fire Marshal's Office released video of the person arriving to the office in a red sports-style motorcycle.

They were wearing dark long-sleeved outerwear, light-colored pants, and a light-colored backpack.

If you know any information on who the person may be, you are urged to call Deputy Bass at 281-554-1297.

