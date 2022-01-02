arson investigation

4-alarm storage facility fire was intentionally set on SH-249, investigators say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators believe a 4-alarm fire at a storage building in northwest Harris County was intentionally set overnight.

The fire happened at Great Value Storage on Highway 249 just after midnight.

More than 100 storage units were impacted by the fire, officials said.



The Harris County Fire Marshal said wind made the flames spread quickly.

Hazmat crews monitored the air quality and took water samples. Nothing was detected that required further action.

More than six fire departments responded to the scene.

After putting the flames out and investigating the origin, officials determined someone intentionally set the fire.



Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

If you have any information regarding the fire, the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office encourages you to contact Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).
