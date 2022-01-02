4-alarm storage facility fire was intentionally set on SH-249, investigators say

#update

Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set. If you have any information regarding this fire, call @CrimeStopHOU at (713) 222-TIPS (8477). — @hcfmo (@hcfmo) January 2, 2022

HCFMO investigators and HAZMAT are on scene of a storage building fires. More than 100 units are affected in multiple buildings. No injuries reported. The fire response went 4-alarm. It was a wind driven fire, which made it spread quickly. pic.twitter.com/IHbKDtmxNy — @hcfmo (@hcfmo) January 2, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators believe a 4-alarm fire at a storage building in northwest Harris County was intentionally set overnight.The fire happened at Great Value Storage on Highway 249 just after midnight.More than 100 storage units were impacted by the fire, officials said.The Harris County Fire Marshal said wind made the flames spread quickly.Hazmat crews monitored the air quality and took water samples. Nothing was detected that required further action.More than six fire departments responded to the scene.After putting the flames out and investigating the origin, officials determined someone intentionally set the fire.Fortunately, no injuries were reported.If you have any information regarding the fire, the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office encourages you to contact Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).