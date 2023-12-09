Woman hit by car and killed while trying to cross Highway 6 in northwest Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A pedestrian was killed while walking across Highway 6 in northwest Harris County on Friday night, according to deputies.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at about 11:35 p.m. in the 8900 block of State Highway 6 North.

Witnesses told deputies that a woman was walking northbound in an area where there were no lights nor a designated crosswalk.

The woman, later identified as Lauren Goppert, attempted to cross the roadway to go southbound when a driver was passing by, according to the sheriff's office.

Lt. Kenneth Benoit said the driver tried to change lanes to avoid Goppert, but instead, the woman was struck by the vehicle.

"When (the driver) observed (Goppert), she said it was too late. She applied the brakes. There are skid marks indicating such. Unfortunately, she hit her. The driver pulled over and waited on law enforcement personnel," Benoit said.

Benoit said another vehicle stopped to avoid hitting Goppert and was rear-ended by another car in the process.

"We still suspect there could have been another vehicle that ran over (Goppert). However, they probably wouldn't have known. Seeing these accidents, they probably thought they ran over debris," Benoit said.

Emergency Medical Services pronounced Goppert dead at the scene. Investigators said the driver stayed at the scene and didn't show any signs of being impaired.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division is investigating the incident, and no charges have been made.