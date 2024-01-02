Teen charged with murder for allegedly 'coaching' robber shot by victim, records show

According to charging documents, 18-year-old Larry Holmes wasn't the person who shot the 16-year-old. The DA's office alleges that Holmes coached the victim on how to commit an armed robbery.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Dec. 13, a resident of Haven at Elgin spoke only to ABC13 about his gruesome discovery.

"The elevator, whenever it opened, I saw a body. He looked pretty lifeless," the resident, who wished to stay anonymous, said.

When the elevator doors opened, he found a 16-year-old boy shot to death.

"I've never really seen a body so still," the resident said.

Police told ABC13 that the teen was Edwin Quinones. He was reportedly trying to rob people in the elevator when he was shot and killed.

Twenty days later, students who live there are still on edge.

"My parents are trying to get me to end my lease here and come home," resident Midhat Hashmi said.

New court documents say 18-year-old Larry Holmes is charged with Quinones' death, but he wasn't the person who shot him. The Harris County District Attorney's office alleges Holmes coached Quinones on how to commit armed robbery and charged Holmes through the law of parties.

According to state law, a person can be held responsible for someone else's crimes under three circumstances. First, if you cause or help an innocent person engage in a crime. Second, if you intentionally help, encourage, or direct someone to commit or attempt to commit a crime. Third, if you know a crime is going to happen and make no effort to stop it from happening.

"It doesn't make me feel any safer because they still haven't found the individual who committed the actual murder itself," Hashmi said.

Holmes was given a $275,000 bond but is still in jail. He will be back in court on Thursday.

