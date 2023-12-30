18-year-old accused of coaching boy, 16, to commit armed robbery that led to his death

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old has been charged with murder after a deadly shooting in a Third Ward high-rise apartment elevator, but authorities say he wasn't the one who pulled the trigger.

Houston police said the suspect, Larry Holmes, "coached" a 16-year-old on how to commit armed robbery, instructing him to point a gun at two people and rob them.

On Dec. 12 at about 11:30 p.m., the 16-year-old followed Holmes' instructions in an attempt to rob two men in the elevator at the Haven at Elgin apartments on Elgin Street, authorities said.

Then, police said, the men shot and killed the 16-year-old.

Records revealed Holmes has previous charges including, aggravated robbery, evading arrest, and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

His bond is set at $275,000.