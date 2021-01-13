chevron houston marathon

Runner uses miles to help cancer patients go to college

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Larry DeSpain first learned about the Snowdrop Foundation 14 years ago. The Fort Bend County runner soon made it his mission to help the group that provides college scholarships for cancer patients and cancer survivors.

DeSpain raised $3,500 in his first year running the Chevron Houston Marathon for the Snowdrop Foundation. He has since been one of the top fundraisers for the entire race for the last 11 years. He has raised nearly $300,000 for the organization.

DeSpain was also inspired to create his own program called Bling for Bravery. He collects old race finisher medals, puts new ribbons on them, and presents them to young patients for their bravery while fighting illnesses. DeSpain said it's a big deal for the kids, with many feeling like they earned an Olympic medal.



DeSpain is running the 2021 virtual Aramco Half Marathon for the Snowdrop Foundation. If you would like to learn more about the organization, visit their website here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmissouri citychevron houston marathoncharityexerciserunningall goodgood newsdistance runningcancer
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHEVRON HOUSTON MARATHON
Katy runner dedicating miles to late wife
"Tan Ben Franklin" training for 777th marathon
Runner Honors Late Grandfather in Virtual Chevron Houston Marathon
Cancer survivor running for dad who lost his own battle
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Trump impeached for 2nd time after Capitol riot
Rockets trade Harden in 4-team blockbuster deal, ESPN reports
HPD officer was part of Capitol storm, chief says
Olympian Keller charged with taking part in US Capitol riot
Houston megachurch pastor sentenced to prison
Texas is 2nd state to surpass 2M COVID-19 cases
Tracking COVID-19 vaccine doses across Houston
Show More
Drive-thru vaccine clinic at NRG Park will be invitation only
Only in Texas: Region warms up to 70s days after snow
Want to stop wearing masks? This is what has to happen
New car seat tools could save kids from hot car deaths
Vaccine supply will catch up with demand, officials assure
More TOP STORIES News