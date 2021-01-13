Runner uses miles to help cancer patients go to college

DeSpain raised $3,500 in his first year running the Chevron Houston Marathon for the Snowdrop Foundation. He has since been one of the top fundraisers for the entire race for the last 11 years. He has raised nearly $300,000 for the organization.
DeSpain was also inspired to create his own program called Bling for Bravery. He collects old race finisher medals, puts new ribbons on them, and presents them to young patients for their bravery while fighting illnesses. DeSpain said it's a big deal for the kids, with many feeling like they earned an Olympic medal.
DeSpain is running the 2021 virtual Aramco Half Marathon for the Snowdrop Foundation. If you would like to learn more about the organization, visit their website here.