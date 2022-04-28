Historic Houston burger joint cooks up plan for second location in Bellaire

BELLAIRE, Texas -- A historic Houston burger joint will soon have a second home. Lankford Grocery and Market, the 85-year-old restaurant in the Fourth Ward, has leased a space in Bellaire for a new location.
Lankford owner Paul Prior tells CultureMap that he's had a second location in mind since Guy Fieri featured the restaurant on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, but couldn't move forward until he and his wife Jessica assumed full ownership from his mother Eydie, who retired last year. After considering options in The Heights and other Inner Loop neighborhoods, Prior chose the former Brisket BBQ location in the Bellaire Triangle (5208 Bissonnet St.) for the new restaurant, which will be called Lankford's.
"It's a great area," Prior says. "We love Bellaire. We have a lot of customers that come from that area.
