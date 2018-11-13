Ben Taub hospital increases security after Lamar HS teen dies from shooting

Ben Taub hospital increases security after Lamar HS teen dies

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
After an 18-year-old Lamar High School student was gunned down less than two miles from campus, there's an obvious increase in police presence in the area.

Houston police patrol, tactical officers and Texas Medical Center police stood outside the emergency room entrance of Ben Taub Hospital hours after the deadly shooting.

The 18-year-old Lamar High School student was rushed to the hospital after being shot multiple times on Bammel Lane near Lamar High School.

A 15-year-old student was also grazed by a bullet and transported to the hospital in stable condition.

RELATED: 18-year-old killed and 15-year-old grazed by bullet identified as Lamar HS students

18-year-old shot to death identified as Lamar HS student



A Houston Police Department homicide sergeant and forensic investigator collected evidence from the hospital in hopes of learning more about the victims.

Eyewitness News was told that security has been increased at the hospital as a precaution.

HPD executive assistant chief Troy Finner says that investigators are hoping to learn what led up to the deadly shooting.

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook and Twitter.
