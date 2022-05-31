woman shot

Man shoots wife after mistaking her for an intruder in Lake Jackson, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 43-year-old woman was mistaken for an intruder when her husband shot her on Thursday in their home in Lake Jackson, police say.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

At about 5:30 a.m., the Lake Jackson Police Department and EMS responded to a shooting at the 100 block of Wedgewood Street.

Damon Bailey, 44, told police he believed someone was breaking into his home before firing his gun and striking his wife.

The wife was taken to Memorial Hermann via Life Flight. She is expected to be OK.

Bailey was taken to Brazoria County Jail in Angleton, Texas, for aggravated assault with a firearm.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lake jacksonwoman shotassaultintruderwoman injuredmemorial hermannguns
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN SHOT
Gunshot victim was behind wheel when motorcyclist hit and killed
Manhunt underway for woman connected to deadly love triangle
'Growing up Buttafuoco': Joey and Mary Jo's daughter tells her story
Man shot 2 women before killing himself in Galena Park, deputies say
TOP STORIES
1st Uvalde school shooting victims remembered at funeral visitations
Victim in late teens shot in head during drug sale, deputies say
New photos show tattoos as search for escaped inmate enters 3rd week
Hundreds gather for Memorial Day service at Houston National Cemetery
Man attempts to lure teens with cookies, Memorial Village police say
Houston wastewater indicating COVID cases rising ahead of summer
1 killed in shooting at convenience store in SE Houston, HPD says
Show More
Hundreds more flights canceled, disrupting Memorial Day weekend
Fire burns home in neighborhood where teen shot to death a week ago
Agatha made landfall in southern Mexico, no impacts expected for Texas
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky tonight
Kody Clemens, youngest son of Roger Clemens, gets called up to majors
More TOP STORIES News