Man shoots wife after mistaking her for an intruder in Lake Jackson, police say

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 43-year-old woman was mistaken for an intruder when her husband shot her on Thursday in their home in Lake Jackson, police say.At about 5:30 a.m., the Lake Jackson Police Department and EMS responded to a shooting at the 100 block of Wedgewood Street.Damon Bailey, 44, told police he believed someone was breaking into his home before firing his gun and striking his wife.The wife was taken to Memorial Hermann via Life Flight. She is expected to be OK.Bailey was taken to Brazoria County Jail in Angleton, Texas, for aggravated assault with a firearm.