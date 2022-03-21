severe weather

Lake Houston lowered by 1 foot in anticipation of severe weather

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In anticipation of strong-to-severe storms Monday evening going into Tuesday morning, Lake Houston was lowered by one foot Sunday night.

It was lowered from 42.4 feet to 41.4 feet to help prevent any high water issues.

Flash flooding is possible during the storms. A Flash Flood Watch goes into effect at 7 p.m. Monday and lasts through 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Lake Houston residents are asked to secure their property along the shoreline, especially boats.

Residents can monitor current Lake Houston water levels on coastalwaterauthority.org.

FULL FORECAST: ABC13 Weather Alert Day Monday
