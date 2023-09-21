No hazardous spill when train derailed in Santa Fe, officials say

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) -- No injuries were reported when a train derailed in Santa Fe, officials said.

The derailment happened at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the 18500 block of Highway 6. Union Pacific told ABC13 that six cars derailed near Alvin, with two of the cars landing on their side.

Santa Fe Fire and Rescue went out to the scene and told ABC13 that nothing hazardous was spilled and no chemical was leaking.

It was not immediately known what led to the wreckage.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Union Pacific, which said the incident is under investigation.