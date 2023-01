Houston firefighters work to put out heavy flames at La Calle restaurant in Midtown, video shows

The restaurant in Bagby Park was closed at the time, and firefighters have not said what caused the fire.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A very popular restaurant known for its tacos in Midtown was under heavy flames early Wednesday morning, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Houston firefighters arrived at La Calle at 2099 Bagby Street near Gray Street at about 2:11 a.m.

Video shows firefighters working to put out the fire as white smoke emerges from the roof of the restaurant.