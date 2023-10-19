Houston man accused of trying to kidnapping 15-year-old out of Kyle, Texas, police say

KYLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston-area man was arrested on the outskirts of Austin and faces multiple charges, including attempted kidnapping after authorities say he tried forcing a 15-year-old girl into his vehicle.

Jerome Ivery, 38, has been charged with attempted kidnapping, attempted burglary, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest.

Authorities in Kyle said everything unfolded at about 10:24 p.m. on Oct. 11, when the police department received a call about a suspicious person. Officials said an unknown man, later identified as Ivery, was trying to force a 15-year-old girl into his vehicle.

The girl got away and ran to a nearby home for help. A homeowner got the teen safely into the house, locked the door, and called 911.

Police said the suspect followed the girl and tried entering the home before leaving the area. When police arrived, the homeowner described the suspect and his vehicle and provided Ring doorbell footage.

Based on the information, police were able to find the suspect and vehicle in the immediate area. Police said the suspect was driving a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Houston.

After an investigation, Ivery was arrested.

"We are incredibly proud of the bravery shown by this young girl in the face of danger. The swift action taken by both her and the resident who provided her safety is admirable and commendable," Dr. Jeff Barnett, Kyle PD chief, said. "Our Kyle Police Officers responded quickly, took decisive action, and were able to swiftly apprehend this potentially dangerous suspect. I want to thank our officers and everyone involved in the incident for their action in preventing further harm."