$225,000 bond set for 17-year-old accused of targeting friend who posted cashing $7,000 check

ABC13 got a first look at the teen accused of targeting a friend who posted cashing a $7,000 check. We spoke to the victim's mother after the deadly shooting.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 got a first look at a 17-year-old who is accused of murdering his friend and kidnapping that friend's girlfriend.

The victim's mother believes her son was targeted after cashing a huge check.

Cory James appeared in probable cause court Thursday morning, where a judge set his bond at $225,000. James is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping after what investigators say happened this past weekend.

Kwana Bunkley, 20, was shot and killed on Saturday in the 17100 block of Cali Drive.

ABC13 spoke with Bunkley's mother Wednesday night. She believes a video her son posted of cashing a $7,000 settlement check from a previous accident on social media made him a target.

The victim's girlfriend was allegedly kidnapped for a short time during the shooting. In court on Thursday, we learned it all allegedly happened when Bunkley and his girlfriend gave James a ride.

"Ms. McNulty and Mr. Bunkley gave a ride to the defendant in this case, and the defendant, during the ride that was given here in Harris County, wanted money, demanded money from Ms. McNulty and the victim who was shot. He took things from them and then he shot the victim," officials said.

James was arrested on Wednesday by the Harris County Sheriff's Office Violent Crime Apprehension Team. He will be under house arrest if he posts bond.

