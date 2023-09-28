A teenager is facing capital murder, accused of shooting a person who had posted a video of himself with cash on social media.

NW Harris Co. victim cashed $7K check, posted video of money stack before he was shot, mom says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old is under arrest and charged with capital murder for the shooting death of a man whose mother believes he was targeted.

Cory Alan James is in the Harris County Jail in connection to the murder that happened on Sept. 23.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Kwana Bunkley, 20, was shot in the 17100 block of Cali Drive and then driven by private vehicle to HCA Houston Northwest, where he died.

Bunkley's mother, Brandi Telfor, told ABC13 that her son posted a video of himself fanning out a stack of cash on social media. He had cashed a $7,000 settlement check from a previous accident. Soon after, he was targeted.

Investigators say he was robbed and then shot. His girlfriend, who was with him at the time, was forced to drive the suspect where he demanded to go.

James is also charged with aggravated kidnapping.

Telfor said that James was friends with her son and that she is "glad that he was caught."

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.