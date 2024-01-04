Man changed clothes after he fired shots at deputy and hid in apartment, Pct. 4 says

Officials said the suspect was initially dressed in a security uniform with a bulletproof vest, but when they arrested him, he had changed into pajamas. It's unclear if he was actually working security at the time.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man fired multiple shots at a deputy before going into an apartment and changing clothes in north Harris County, according to authorities.

It was one of two SWAT scenes in the Houston area early Thursday morning.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies were called to The Augusta North Houston Apartments in the 12600 block of Kuykendahl Road near Rankin Road just after 2 a.m. in reference to multiple shots fired.

When a Pct. 4 deputy arrived, she saw two men arguing. As she approached them, one of the men, who was wearing a security guard uniform and a bulletproof vest, ran off into the complex.

When the deputy chased after him, the man reportedly fired five or six rounds at her and other officials arriving at the scene. Fortunately, the deputy was not hit.

From there, the suspect went into one of the apartments, Pct. 4 said. Deputies called for backup from the Harris County SWAT team, and they located the suspect during their sweep of the complex.

"As we were clearing apartments, to try to get people out of their apartments, there was a male that came out of one of the apartments that matched the description of the suspect," Maj. Jesse Razo said. "He had changed into pajamas, out of his uniform. He was detained and he was positively identified by the Pct. 4 Constable's Office."

Pct. 4 said the suspect is 24 years old. He's now facing a charge of attempted capital murder of a peace officer.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a woman believed to be the suspect's girlfriend and some children were inside the apartment when he was taken into custody. Gonzalez said he was not holding them hostage and they were not hurt.

As far as the security guard uniform he was wearing, authorities said they are still looking into it. It's unclear if he was actually working as a security guard at the time.

Officials said the second man who was seen arguing fled the scene, but he was not involved in firing a weapon.

