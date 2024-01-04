Man allegedly on drugs assaults father before barricading in NW Houston home, HPD says

Police said the suspect, who was reportedly on meth, surrendered through a window after SWAT officers pumped gas into the home. He's facing a felony charge of endangering the elderly.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who was allegedly on drugs was pulled out of a window after police said he assaulted his father and barricaded himself inside a home in northwest Houston.

SWAT officers pumped tear gas into the house on Brittmoore Road near Shadow Wood Drive and arrested the man after a six-hour standoff.

It was one of two SWAT scenes overnight in the Houston area -- about 20 miles apart.

HPD was called to the residence around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Houston police said a 39-year-old man took meth and was walking in the middle of a busy street, endangering himself. That's when the man's dad tried to get him back inside, which led to a fistfight.

The suspect then went into his bedroom and refused to come out, according to police.

"We were told he either had a large machete or a spear in his bedroom as well. There were guns in the house. Luckily, they were in the safe, but we didn't know if he had access to those or not," Cmdr. Craig Bellamy said.

ABC13 cameras captured the moment SWAT officers pulled the suspect through a window when he surrendered around 4 a.m. Thursday after the gas was deployed. Officials said he was cut up but will be OK.

The 39-year-old is facing a felony charge of endangering the elderly.

HPD said his 67-year-old father has minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

Officials said there had been previous calls for service at the residence, and the suspect has been arrested for drugs before.

