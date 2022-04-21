Houston firefighters work to extinguish flames at bakery in The Heights

@HoustonFire is currently on scene at 611 W 22nd performing an offensive attack after receiving reports of a restaurant on fire. No FF or civilian injuries have been reported. Please avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic. @FireChiefofHFD — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) April 21, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A fire was reported at a business in The Heights on Thursday morning.Houston firefighters were performing an offensive attack at Kraftsmen Baking, located at 611 W. 22nd near Shepherd.According to HFD, no firefighters or civilian injured had been reported.Fire officials asked the public to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.