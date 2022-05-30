Kody Clemens, Memorial HS grad and Roger Clemens' son, gets call-up to Detroit Tigers' roster

The youngest son of MLB legend Roger Clemens got called up to the Detroit Tigers' roster ahead of the team's game against Minnesota on Monday.
"Show time! Couldn't be more proud of you son. you have earned it every step of the way. Congratulations Kod, you're a Big Leaguer!" the elder Clemens posted to Instagram.
Ready for launch!#Tigers No. 17 prospect per @MLBPipeline INF/OF Kody Clemens has been recalled from Triple A Toledo. pic.twitter.com/owmb9CluBU— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) May 30, 2022
Kody, 26, is a left-handed hitter who plays infield and outfield in the Tigers' farm system. ESPN reports that he got the call while Triple-A Toledo was traveling by bus to Columbus for Monday night's game. Clemens got off the bus and was en route to Detroit.
The video above is from a April 2022 report on Kody's dad Roger Clemens, who accepted induction into the Houston Sports Hall of Fame.
Clemens, a former Texas Longhorn like his dad, was a third-round selection in the 2018 MLB draft.
Kody was actually first drafted out of Memorial High School in the 35th round of the 2015 amateur draft. The team who selected him then? The Houston Astros.
But Kody chose to play collegiate baseball instead.
He was added to the roster during the 2021 season but has yet to see action in a major league game.
To make room, the Tigers placed outfielder Robbie Grossman on the injured list with a neck strain.
ESPN contributed to this report.