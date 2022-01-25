Klein High School Air Force JROTC to officially become Space Force JROTC

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11507480" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Klein High School chapter is the only one in Texas to receive this honor!

Congratulations are in order...Klein High School AF JROTC has been named to the inaugural cohort of Space Force JROTC. This elite national selection is representative of the leadership and dedication of the entire unit! 🎉 @BrandonBaker31 @LtColLambert @KleinISD @KleinISDJasmine pic.twitter.com/IUGHBcuzvo — Klein High School (@KleinHigh) March 23, 2021

KLEIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Klein High School's Air Force Junior ROTC is about to make a huge transition.On Tuesday morning, they'll become the Space Force JROTC and the only Space Force JROTC in Texas.The move is nearly a year in the making.In early 2021, the school's chapter was named to the inaugural cohort of the Space Force JROTC after being selected by the U.S. Air Force.Units chosen for the Space Force JROTC conversion needed to be in good standing, close to space facilities like NASA and be top performers.Klein High School's Air Force JROTC is one of 10 units in the U.S. to be selected for conversion to the newest branch of the armed services, the U.S. Space Force."It is definitely an honor to be chosen to be one of 10 inaugural Space Force JROTC units," said Lt. Colonel Timothy Lambert, senior aerospace science instructor, in a statement last April. "This shows that our cadets have represented the Air Force in such an outstanding manner that they entrust them to represent the new Space Force in the same way."The announcement came just a few months after Space Force celebrated its first birthday back in December.Space Force is the newest formed branch of the military. It used to be under the Air Force, but then under the Trump administration, it was made into its own entity.Space Force focuses on issues like cyber security and keeping our satellites up and running out in space. It also focuses on monitoring the integrity of our cellphone communication, making sure that is not hacked. It's an opportunity for Klein High School students to learn more about our military.The Space Force is not designed or intended to put combat troops in space."It leaves a little bit of anxiety sometimes because, what did we get ourselves into? What's that going to put on our shoulders? Our cadets have always performed really good. It gives us another target, I guess, to really achieve what is expected of us now," Lambert said."I am super excited for the Space Force program. I'm excited to be a representative to make a change, to expand our program, to incorporate new information, and to possibly serve our community more by expanding our service project aspirations," said student Alissa Zenero last April.Klein High School will join other schools from places like Las Vegas, Phoenix and Arlington, Virginia, in making history as the first JROTC programs to make this transition.