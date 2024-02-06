Klein Forest HS students, staff evacuated amid smoke in hallways, no fire confirmed, district says

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

KLEIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Students and staff at Klein Fore High School were forced to evacuate Tuesday after following a fire drill in which unidentified smoke filled the hallways, according to the school district.

In a statement, Klein ISD said that students and faculty underwent a fire drill at about 1:12 p.m. While smoke filled the hallway, the district said a fire was not confirmed. Regardless, they proceeded with emergency protocol and alerted the fire department.

An investigation into what happened is underway.