Klein Forest HS students, staff evacuated amid smoke in hallways, no fire confirmed, district says

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 9:29PM
KLEIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Students and staff at Klein Fore High School were forced to evacuate Tuesday after following a fire drill in which unidentified smoke filled the hallways, according to the school district.

In a statement, Klein ISD said that students and faculty underwent a fire drill at about 1:12 p.m. While smoke filled the hallway, the district said a fire was not confirmed. Regardless, they proceeded with emergency protocol and alerted the fire department.

An investigation into what happened is underway.

