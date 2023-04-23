Klein Forest HS girls track team keeping big smiles as state track meet is within reach

The Golden Eagles are looking ahead to May 13 after an impressive area track meet over the weekend as each runner finished first or second in all events.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Success is the way to go for the Klein Forest High School girls' track team, as regionals and the state track meet are fast

The Klein Forest track team ladies have plenty to be happy about.

The team always seems to be smiling.

"We know positive things, positive energy. It's good to keep a smile on our face," senior C'Nai Childress said. "If we do our best, keep a happy face, that's how we do good," senior Nia Hampton said.

But don't let their bright grins fool you.

"We trust in our workouts, practice and coach, and we just come out here and show it, " Charnnay Derrick said. "We work very hard and trust ourselves and know what we are going to do on the track." Added senior Latavia Smith.

The Golden Eagles won the area meet, with their runners finishing first or second in all of their seven running events entered at the meet.

"I'm going to put it on the line and say it for the record. They are the hardest-working team in Texas, and it's showing right now. Every day they come in and leave and fallout and come back and do it again. They are resilient. It's dedication. You must be dedicated to getting to the high heights, and that's where they are." Klein Forest head coach Shannon Wright said.

Klein Forest will compete in the 6A-Region 2 track event in Waco, Texas, this week, with the state track meet in Austin on May 13.