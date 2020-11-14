Klein Forest football players said they were called racial slurs in game against Tomball Memorial

"Somebody had crackback blocked on a pick six, and then they said 'What is this n-word doing?' The coach was talking to the ref, and the ref did not say anything," he explained.
That was the first alleged incident. After a scuffle, the teams were separated. Klein Forest hurried to get their boys onboard the team bus.
SEE ALSO: Pearland HS students disciplined for wearing Confederate flag clothing to school
Jenkins said that's when he heard another slur.
"After the game, people drove by in their truck and said 'F you n-words,'" Jenkins said.
He was so shocked and hurt by what he heard, he had his mom double back to the game and pick him up. She wishes the referees or any adult would have condemned that kind of language when it first started during the game.
"It's heartbreaking. We all know racism is still alive, there's just some things you don't expect. You try to prepare your kids, but you really can't. You really can't prepare them for racism," parent Ernestine Foster said.
SEE ALSO: Clear Creek ISD said teen's claims of being beaten by officer over mask are false
Tomball I.S.D. issued the following statement about the allegations:
"We are aware that the referees called the game off early due to spirited attitudes from both teams. We did have an officer present, but are unaware of any name-calling or other intimidation after the game ended."
Klein I.S.D. said this:
"Klein I.S.D. police and administration are currently investigating an incident that occurred last night at a freshman football game played between Tomball Memorial and Klein Forest. After the game ended, it appears that individuals made racially charged slurs toward Klein Forest players. This type of behavior is not and will not be tolerated by Klein I.S.D."
Another football mom from Klein Forest said she also heard the slurs and said she didn't feel welcomed at the game. She believes the team and families deserve an apology.
Follow Erica Simon on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.