Society

Klein Forest football players said they were called racial slurs in game against Tomball Memorial

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When 14-year-old Carter Jenkins steps on the field, he's in his element and doing what he loves. He figured this week's freshmen football game against Tomball Memorial would be competitive, but didn't know it would quickly escalate.

"Somebody had crackback blocked on a pick six, and then they said 'What is this n-word doing?' The coach was talking to the ref, and the ref did not say anything," he explained.

That was the first alleged incident. After a scuffle, the teams were separated. Klein Forest hurried to get their boys onboard the team bus.

SEE ALSO: Pearland HS students disciplined for wearing Confederate flag clothing to school
EMBED More News Videos

The district said the students' violation of the dress code was clearly unacceptable.



Jenkins said that's when he heard another slur.

"After the game, people drove by in their truck and said 'F you n-words,'" Jenkins said.

He was so shocked and hurt by what he heard, he had his mom double back to the game and pick him up. She wishes the referees or any adult would have condemned that kind of language when it first started during the game.

"It's heartbreaking. We all know racism is still alive, there's just some things you don't expect. You try to prepare your kids, but you really can't. You really can't prepare them for racism," parent Ernestine Foster said.

SEE ALSO: Clear Creek ISD said teen's claims of being beaten by officer over mask are false
EMBED More News Videos

The mother of a teen, who claims she was beaten by officers over a face mask, said she was taunted and called names. Hear what the 15-year-old said happened.



Tomball I.S.D. issued the following statement about the allegations:

"We are aware that the referees called the game off early due to spirited attitudes from both teams. We did have an officer present, but are unaware of any name-calling or other intimidation after the game ended."

Klein I.S.D. said this:

"Klein I.S.D. police and administration are currently investigating an incident that occurred last night at a freshman football game played between Tomball Memorial and Klein Forest. After the game ended, it appears that individuals made racially charged slurs toward Klein Forest players. This type of behavior is not and will not be tolerated by Klein I.S.D."

Another football mom from Klein Forest said she also heard the slurs and said she didn't feel welcomed at the game. She believes the team and families deserve an apology.

Follow Erica Simon on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyracial profilinghigh schoolracismafrican americanshigh school footballklein isd
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
A COVID-19 case found every 90 seconds in Harris Co., data shows
UH worker was 1 of 7 killed within violent 24 hours in Houston
Trial set for suspect in murder of HPD sergeant who was set to retire
Watch Pearland vs Shadow Creek during Game of the Week!
Club owner's charge is 1st under Harris Co. compliance crackdown
Growing number of COVID-19 cases could mean a lockdown in Texas
Phone data shows where most people visited during the pandemic
Show More
Lathan says she respects HISD's decision to pass her over
Iota forms as 30th named storm of hurricane season
Child airlifted to hospital after crash involving 18-wheeler
Trump hails progress on vaccine in first remarks since loss
Houston family celebrates Diwali during COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News