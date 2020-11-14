Klein Forest football players said they were called racial slurs in game against Tomball Memorial

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=7715208" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The district said the students' violation of the dress code was clearly unacceptable.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When 14-year-old Carter Jenkins steps on the field, he's in his element and doing what he loves. He figured this week's freshmen football game against Tomball Memorial would be competitive, but didn't know it would quickly escalate."Somebody had crackback blocked on a pick six, and then they said 'What is this n-word doing?' The coach was talking to the ref, and the ref did not say anything," he explained.That was the first alleged incident. After a scuffle, the teams were separated. Klein Forest hurried to get their boys onboard the team bus.Jenkins said that's when he heard another slur."After the game, people drove by in their truck and said 'F you n-words,'" Jenkins said.He was so shocked and hurt by what he heard, he had his mom double back to the game and pick him up. She wishes the referees or any adult would have condemned that kind of language when it first started during the game."It's heartbreaking. We all know racism is still alive, there's just some things you don't expect. You try to prepare your kids, but you really can't. You really can't prepare them for racism," parent Ernestine Foster said.Another football mom from Klein Forest said she also heard the slurs and said she didn't feel welcomed at the game. She believes the team and families deserve an apology.