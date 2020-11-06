Education

Pearland HS students disciplined for wearing Confederate flag clothing to school

By
PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A photo circulated Friday showing Pearland High School students wearing clothing bearing the Confederate flag.

The Brazoria County NAACP is among the groups demanding that the students be removed and expelled immediately.

In a joint release with the Smart Scholars Foundation, the NAACP said the students showed up Friday dressed in Confederate attire, which would violate the district's dress code.

The groups shared a screenshot of a photo showing three students, one of them wearing a sleeveless Confederate flag shirt.

Pearland ISD released a statement explaining that the high school administration was "made aware of students in violation of the district dress code that was clearly unacceptable. PHS administration has addressed this situation. Per the Pearland ISD dress code, apparel or accessories which include cultural divisiveness and racial intolerance may not be worn. Appropriate disciplinary action has taken place in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct."

"We want to be clear that all students, faculty and staff are welcome at Pearland ISD. We teach and model tolerance for all, and the diverse community of Pearland promotes a level of inclusiveness for which we are proud," the rest of the statement continued.

Follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationpearlandconfederate flaghigh schoolracismnaacpconfederacy
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live 2020 election results in battleground states still up for grabs
2020 Election Results: Biden takes lead in PA, GA
Sunny and warm today, when will we see our next front?
Multiple people seen around house where woman was killed
Customer stabbed by man who stole his change
Dance parties, protests continue as vote counting nears end in Philadelphia
Unemployment drops to 6.9% and US adds a solid 638,000 jobs
Show More
DJ Marshmello's $350,000 truck stolen and taken for a joyride
Election officials worried by threats and protesters
Man shot and killed by SE Houston nightclub security guard
Wharton County deputy dies from COVID-19
Gunman on the run after deadly NW Houston shooting
More TOP STORIES News