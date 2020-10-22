Clear Creek ISD said teen's claims of being beaten by officer over mask are false

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Clear Creek ISD said a family's allegations of a school officer beating a student over a face mask are false.According to the school district, the determination was based on an investigation that was launched following the teen's allegations. The school district said it has reached out to the family, who have not responded to their request and "have chosen to use social media to harm and defame two well-respected educators."The student's mother, Shanna Proctor-Lyons, spoke with Eyewitness News on Wednesday and said her daughter suffered a broken hand plus head and knee injuries during the incident."I just lost it," she said. "I couldn't understand why my 15-year-old was beaten so badly. They didn't have any reason why."Her daughter, Kaidence Lyons, said she was walking down the hallway when she claims a school employee yelled at her for not wearing her mask properly.Kaidence was then sent to the principal's office for talking back, though she claims she did not.She said the employee was demeaning her and allegedly said, "I don't want to hear nothing. I'm tired of y'all Black kids thinking you can run my school. I got something for you."The school district said that while they must keep discipline matters private due to federal law, the discipline actions were not about the face coverings like the teen had accused. And on the claims of being targeted by her race, the school district added it has investigated the teen's allegations and found them to be false.Kaidence then said she was taken into a room where three officers beat her up and placed her in handcuffs."They didn't tell me why I was being arrested, handcuffed and slammed down, hitting for different reasons," she said.Read Clear Creek ISD's full statement: