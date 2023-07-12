Kitchen cleaning hacks using products you likely already have from olive oil to baking soda

ABC13 anchor Rita Garcia is putting simple "cleaning hacks" to the test, and this time, she's heading to the kitchen to try using olive oil outside of a cooking pan.
She's also whipping up a cleaning solution using baking soda.
ABC13 Senior Manager, Holly, put our first cleaning hack to the test in her own oven using 3/4 cup of baking soda, 1/4 cup of salt and 1/4 of water. This recipe will create a thick paste that is supposed to loosen any baked-on grime.
Holly showed us how she opened her oven, wet all the surfaces and applied a layer of the baking soda paste she mixed.
The next day, she was pleasantly surprised to find the hack worked, and it was easy to wipe away gunk and caked-on grime.
If you're looking for a solution to clean up any tough-to-remove stains in your microwave, try this:
Slice a lime in half and squeeze the juice into a microwave-safe bowl. Add 1/2 cup of water and microwave it for three to five minutes (until the water comes to a boil).
Keep the door closed for another five minutes to allow the steam to loosen tough stains and debris.
This third hack can be used on any stainless steel appliances, like a refrigerator, or your pots and pans. Rita tried it on my fridge to wipe away smudges and fingerprints.
She added a little to a dry kitchen towel and in a circular motion. It worked to buff out all the smudges and handprints left behind.
