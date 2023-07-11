Cleaning hack: Shaving cream, baking soda, and vinegar can be great for cleaning

Do you ever catch yourself in the middle of cleaning your bathroom and realize you don't have the supplies you need, or think you need? Check out these hacks.

The first hack involves shaving cream. It works wonders for water stains on things like the glass shower door. ABC13's Rita Garcia tried it herself by putting a few pumps on the glass and rubbing it onto the surface then letting it sit for 15 minutes.

After the timer went off, she wiped it away using a paper towel and she said it worked.

A toxicologist gave us a number of other hacks using household products like vinegar, baking soda and essential oils. Lavender oil is what we chose to use for this second cleaning hack.

Mix 15 drops of lavender oil with one cup of baking soda to create a paste. Let it sit for 30 minutes before throwing it in your toilet for a sparkly fresh smelling bowl.

These same ingredients work well in your bathtub, too, or you can try mixing one cup of vinegar with a half cup of baking soda and hot water until your tub is about a quarter full. It will create a fizzy substance that will naturally clean your tub.

