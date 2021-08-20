sports

Vulnerability and opportunity are the fabric of Kirk Herbstreit's new memoir

By
Kirk Herbstreit's new memoir takes him out of his comfort zone

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The most honored commentator in the history of ESPN is now a published author.

Kirk Herbstreit, ESPN/ABC's lead college football analyst, has released Out of the Pocket, an intimate memoir about family and football.



The week of his book release and just days before the start of the 2021 college football season, Herbstreit, one of the leading voices in college football, lended his voice to ABC13 sports reporter Adam Winkler for a one-on-one interview.

During the chat, Winkler and Herbstreit discussed his hesitancy to publish a book, his reasons for ultimately going through with the project, family, football, pregame and postgame rituals, his bucket list and the landscape-shifting moves by Texas and Oklahoma to join the Southeastern Conference.

