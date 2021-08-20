Vulnerability and opportunity are the fabric of Kirk Herbstreit's new memoir

"Fatherhood and football remain at the core of who I am." Listen to an excerpt from my audiobook OUT OF THE POCKET, available now from @SimonAudio



Get your copy:

Audible: https://t.co/4UmFS4ksm6

Apple Books: https://t.co/DeGVwboBiX

Google Play: https://t.co/Ye5aTjxx6z pic.twitter.com/S6vYGP1rni