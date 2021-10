Former Houston megachurch pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell reports to prison for 6-year sentence

EMBED >More News Videos Ted Oberg has more about Houston megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell.

EMBED >More News Videos Lawyer for Houston megachurch pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell addresses fraud charges today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Former Houston megachurch pastor has started his prison sentence for a fraud conviction earlier this year.Kirbyjon Caldwell was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud and defrauding investors.The 67-year-old is serving his sentence at a low-security federal prison in Beaumont Caldwell was once the senior pastor of Windsor Village United Methodist Church and once served as a spiritual advisor to presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush.Caldwell was indicted on the charges two years ago.Court papers show the pastor and his investment advisor sold nearly $3.5 million in worthless pre-revolutionary Chinese bonds to the elderly and other vulnerable investors.Windsor Village issued the following statement following Caldwell's sentencing in January: